ABC released on Wednesday a sneak peak at 42 men who may star on Season 16 of The Bachelorette featuring Clare Crawley.

The official Bachelorette Facebook page uploaded photos of the potential contestants and asked users to comment with a rose emoji on the men they would give the show's first impression rose to.

The men range in age from 25 to 40 and contain contestants who were meant to appear on The Bachelorette Season 16 before it was postponed in April due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The new season will be going into production soon with safety precautions in place, Variety reported. The show will be filmed in a quarantined location with all cast and crew members living on-site. Testing and temperature checks are expected to take place.

Crawley, 39, was announced as the next Bachelorette in March. She previously appeared on Season 18 of The Bachelor featuring Juan Pablo, Season 1 and 2 of Bachelor in Paradise and Bachelor Winter Games where she met Benoit Beausejour-Savard.

Crawley and Beausejour-Savard got engaged on the Bachelor Winter Games finale in February 2018 but the pair eventually broke things off.

Matt James, 28, who was supposed to be a contestant on Crawley's season, was instead selected to be the next Bachelor. James will be the first black Bachelor in franchise history.