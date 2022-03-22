Peacock announced Tuesday that McKenna Grace (Ghostbusters: Afterlife, The Handmaid's Tale), will star in its upcoming series, A Friend of the Family, based on a kidnapping case.

The limited series is based on Jan Broberg's "stranger-than-fiction kidnapping story," according to a statement from Peacock.

Jan Broberg and her mother Mary Ann Broberg will serve as producers.

Grace will play the leading role of Jan Broberg.

Filmmaker Skye Borgman for Top Knot Films is a consulting producer.

Borgman was also the filmmaker behind the Netflix documentary Abducted in Plain Sight, which chronicled the 1970s kidnapping case in Idaho of Broberg.

"The Brobergs -- devoted to their faith, family, and community -- were utterly unprepared for the sophisticated tactics their neighbor used to exploit their vulnerabilities, drive them apart, and turn their daughter against them," Peacock said in a statement on the upcoming drama. "This is the story of how their lives were permanently altered -- and how they survived."

Peacock previously announced that other series stars will include Anna Paquin (Flack, The Irishman, True Blood), Jake Lacy (The White Lotus, Being the Ricardos), Colin Hanks (The Offer, Impeachment: American Crime Story), and Lio Tipton (The Edge of Sleep, Why Women Kill.)

Paquin will play Jan Broberg's mother, Mary Ann Broberg, and Hanks will play her father, Bob Broberg, according to Peacock.

Lacy will play the role of neighbor Robert Berchtold, who was accused of kidnapping Jan Broberg twice in real life, and Tipton will play the role of Berchtold's wife, Gail Berchtold.