Max has ordered a second season of its travel series, Conan Must Go, starring comedian Conan O'Brien.

"This latest travel show has been so fun and rewarding that I suspected it was all a cruel prank," O'Brien joked via press release Wednesday. "My apologies in advance to the next six countries."

Season 1 saw O'Brien visit fans in Norway, Thailand, Argentina and Ireland.

The countries he will head to in Season 2 -- as well as when the show will air -- have not been announced yet.