Country music star and 1883 actor Tim McGraw has signed on to headline a competitive bull-riding drama series for Netflix.

Brandon Camp -- whose credits include Benji, Love Happens and Love & Gelato -- will serve as creator, showrunner and executive producer on the project.

"The series follows a megastar champion played by Tim McGraw," the streaming service's Tudum website said.

"He faces a life-or-death crossroads when confronted by the arrival of a fearless young rider whose very existence challenges his ways and unearths secrets that force him to reckon with his past."

No other casting or premiere date have been announced.