Paramount+ released the teaser for the next South Park special on Wednesday. South Park: The End of Obesity premieres May 24 on the streaming service.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a teaser, Cartman visits his doctor who prescribes a new weight loss medication. The doctor prescribes semaglutides, specifically Ozempic and Mounjaro, to the Cartman.

The special also promises to tackle the American health care system. Butters claims he almost died during a recent visit.

Trey Parker and Matt Stone have been producing two South Park specials for Paramount+ each year since renewing their contracts with ViacomCBS in 2021. The contract extended the Comedy Central show through a 30th season and added 14 streaming specials.

Previous South Park specials tackled the COVID-19 pandemic, the streaming wars, woke culture and OnlyFans.