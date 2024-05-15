Lionsgate is introducing the new film Blackwater Lane.

The studio shared a trailer for the movie Wednesday featuring Minka Kelly and Dermot Mulroney

Blackwater Lane is a psychological thriller based on the best-selling novel The Breakdown by B.A. Paris.

Kelly (Friday Night Lights) plays Cass, a woman who, after witnessing a tragedy on a dangerous country road, is visited by a ghostly presence and begins to question her sanity.

"As these otherworldly experiences intensify, Cass is drive closer to the brink until she begins to assemble the pieces of a horrific plot against her," an official description reads.

Mulroney (Shameless) plays Cass' husband, Matthew, with Maggie Grace (Lost) as Cass' best friend.

Blackwater Lane is directed by Jeff Celentano, with Elizabeth Fowler, Warren Ostengard and Lucinda Thakrar as producers.

"Blackwater Lane is an intelligent female driven thriller set in the British countryside with lots of layers and a very modern twist," Fowler previously said.

The movie opens in select theaters and is available on digital and on demand June 21.