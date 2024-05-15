HBO is giving a glimpse of The Last of Us Season 2.

The studio shared first-look photos for the season Wednesday featuring Pedro Pascal as Joel and Bella Ramsey as Ellie.

The Last of Us is a post-apocalyptic drama based on the video game franchise of the same name. The show follows Joel (Pascal), a smuggler, and teenager Ellie (Ramsey), two survivors of a mass fungal infection that caused a zombie-like outbreak.

Season 2 is in production and will premiere on HBO and Max in 2025.

Gabriel Luna and Rutina Wesley will also return as Tommy and Maria, with new cast members to include Kaitlyn Dever as Abby, Isabela Merced as Dina, Young Mazino as Jesse, Ariela Barer as Mel, Tati Gabrielle as Nora, Spencer Lord as Owen, and Danny Ramirez as Manny.

The Last of Us is written and executive produced by Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann, the co-creator of the video game franchise.

Season 1 premiered in January 2023 and had the most-watched debut season of a series ever for HBO.

HBO is also developing Dune: Prophecy, a Bene Gesserit origin series that will premiere on Max this fall.

In addition, its Game of Thrones prequel series House of the Dragon will return for a second season in June. Max shared a trailer for the season Tuesday.