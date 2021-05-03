Wandavision actress Elizabeth Olsen has signed on to star in HBO Max's limited series, Love and Death.

David E. Kelley is writing the project and Lesli Linka Glatter is onboard to direct the adaptation of the book, Evidence of Love: A True Story of Passion and Death in the Suburbs, and a collection of articles from Texas Monthly.

Nicole Kidman and Per Saari are among its producers.

The drama is described in a press release as being about "two church going couples, enjoying small town family life in Texas, until somebody picks up an axe."

"This is a gripping story about the frustrations and desires of two women in a small town that culminates in a terrible act of violence. We are thrilled to be partnering with David, Lesli, Nicole, and Per and incredibly fortunate to have Elizabeth at the center of our story to bring out all the layers of Candy that make this story so unforgettable," Sarah Aubrey, head of original content at HBO Max, said in a statement Monday.