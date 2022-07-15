'Tales of the Walking Dead' teaser features Olivia Munn, Terry Crews
UPI News Service, 07/15/2022
AMC is giving a glimpse of the new series Tales of the Walking Dead.
The network shared a teaser for the Walking Dead spinoff series Thursday.
Tales of the Walking Dead features six-standalone episodes that follow both new and established characters in the Walking Dead universe. Each episode has its own distinct tone and point of view.
"The stakes are high in each story, pushing new, indelible characters with relentless, life-threatening choices and situations. We get to see the apocalypse through different eyes, discovering more worlds, mythos, and mysteries of the Walking Dead," an official synopsis reads.
