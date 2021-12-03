Paramount+ released the trailer for 1883 Friday. The Yellowstone prequel premieres Dec. 19 on the streaming service.

The show stars Tim McGraw and Faith Hill as James and Margaret Dutton, ancestors to the modern day Dutton family of Yellowstone. In 1883, Shea Brennan (Sam Elliot) guides the family and a wagon party out west.

The Duttons are headed to Montana but Shea is going all the way to Oregon. He calls the country in between "no man's land."

The trailer shows some of the dangers they will face along the road. James shoots at a horseback posse pursuing his wagon.

James also shoots intruders in his family's hotel room in town. On the journey, James gives his daughter Elsa (Isabel May) a gun just in case.

A full battle scene shows a regiment of soldiers take on a line of cannons. Shea also kicks a man at their camp site.

Billy Bob Thornon and LaMonica Garrett also star in 1883. Yellowstone co-creator Taylor Sheridan created the prequel.