Those born on this date are under the sign of Taurus.

They include:

-- William Seward, U.S. secretary of state whose purchase of Alaska from Russia in 1867 for $7.2 million was called "Seward's Folly," in 1801

-- Banker Levi Morton, U.S. vice president under Benjamin Harrison, in 1824

-- Serial killer H. H. Holmes in 1861

-- Actor Henry Fonda in 1905

-- Author Louis "Studs" Terkel in 1912

-- Entertainer Liberace, born Władziu Valentino Liberace, in 1919

-- New York Yankees player/Manager Billy Martin in 1928

-- Actor Danny Trejo in 1944 (age 80)

-- Actor Bill Smitrovich in 1947 (age 77)

-- Actor Pierce Brosnan in 1953 (age 71)

-- Olympic gold medal gymnast Olga Korbut in 1955 (age 69)

-- Actor Debra Winger in 1955 (age 69)

-- Actor Mare Winningham in 1959 (age 65)

-- Musician Boyd Tinsley (Dave Matthews Band) in 1964 (age 60)

-- Musician Krist Novoselic (Nirvana) in 1965 (age 59)

-- Musician Janet Jackson in 1966 (age 58)

-- Musician Ralph Edward Tresvant Jr. (New Edition) in 1968 (age 56)

-- Actor Tracey Gold in 1969 (age 55)

-- Political commentator Tucker Carlson in 1969 (age 55)

-- Actor David Boreanaz in 1969 (age 55)

-- Actor Khary Payton in 1972 (age 52)

-- Actor/stunt performer Jason "Wee Man" Acuna in 1973 (age 51)

-- Actor Tori Spelling in 1973 (age 51)

-- Actor Melanie Lynskey in 1977 (age 47)

-- Actor Joseph Morgan in 1981 (age 43)

-- Musician Alex Pall (Chainsmokers) in 1985 (age 39)

-- Actor/model Megan Fox in 1986 (age 38)

-- Actor Jermaine Fowler in 1988 (age 36)

-- Model Behati Prinsloo in 1988 (age 36)

-- Actor Thomas Brodie-Sangster in 1990 (age 34)

-- Figure skater Ashley Wagner in 1991 (age 33)

-- Actor Miles Heizer in 1994 (age 30)