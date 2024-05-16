Recording artist Thelma Houston became the latest celebrity eliminated from The Masked Singer on Wednesday night.

Houston was dressed as a fancy clock as she covered the hit songs "Good Times," "The Piano Man," "Higher Love" and "Dancing in the Street."

Other celebrity contestants to get the boot in Season 11 include Chrissy Metz, Clay Aiken, Ruben Studdard, Jenifer Lewis, Kate Flannery, Joe Bastianich, Billy Bush, Sisqo, Colton Underwood, DeMarcus Ware, Charlie Wilson and Savannah Chrisley.

Kevin Hart unmasked himself in the season premiere.

This season's Masked Singer judges are Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeong and Rita Ora.