FX and Hulu announced Thursday that the network, creators and James Clavell estate are developing future seasons of Shogun. The first season finished its season April 23.

ADVERTISEMENT

Based on Clavell's book, Justin Marks and Rachel Kondo adapted the novel. Marks was showrunner and both wrote and executive produced.

Star and producer Hiroyuki Sanada and executive producer Michaela Clavell, James' daughter, are also developing the future seasons.

FX said the show and its characters were intended to continue and they hope to make two more seasons. They are assembling a writers room to begin this summer, but have not confirmed production or an official renewal.

Sanada plays Lord Yoshii Toranaga, who must fend off the Council of Regents in the year 1600. Toranaga finds an ally in British pilot John Blackthorne (Cosmo Jarvis), who communicates with Toronana through a translator (Anna Sawai).

Tadanobu Asano, Hiroto Kanai, Takehiro Hira, Moeka Hoshi, Tokuma Nishioka, Shinnosuke Abe, Yuki Kura, Yuka Kouri and Fumi Nikaido also star.

UPI praised Shogun in its review for its epic historical scale, drama and action. Michaela Clavell told UPI the themes of her father's book remain relevant in 2024.

Stars Jarvis and Sawai said they related their characters to their parents.