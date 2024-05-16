'Criminal Minds' forced to consult Elias Volt in 'Evolution' Season 2
UPI News Service, 05/16/2024
Paramount+ released the trailer for Criminal Minds: Evolution Season 2 on Thursday. The new season premieres June 6.
The Behavioral Analysis Unit is stumped by their latest serial killer, but they are not happy when the director (Clark Gregg) orders them to consult Elias Volt (Zach Gilford), last season's serial killer.
