Paramount+ released the trailer for Criminal Minds: Evolution Season 2 on Thursday. The new season premieres June 6.

The Behavioral Analysis Unit is stumped by their latest serial killer, but they are not happy when the director ( Clark Gregg ) orders them to consult Elias Volt (Zach Gilford), last season's serial killer.

Joe Mantegna, A.J. Cook, Kirsten Vangsness, Aisha Tyler, Zach Gilford, Ryan-James Hatanaka with Adam Rodriguez and Paget Brewster return. Felicity Huffman, Paul F. Tompkins, Tuc Watkins and Brian White also guest star.

Criminal Minds ran for 15 seasons on CBS until 2020. Paramount+ launched the revival in 2022.

After two episodes premiere June 6, new episodes premiere every Thursday.