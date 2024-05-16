Don't Tell Mom the Babysitter's Dead premieres on BET+ Thursday. The remake opened in theaters April 12.

BET+ developed the teen comedy with a Black family. Simone Joy Jones, Donielle T. Hansley Jr., Ayaamii Sledge, Carter Young and Patricia Williams star.

As in the 1991 film, when Mom (Williams) leaves for the summer, she puts Mrs. Sturak (June Squibb) in charge of her kids. When Sturak dies of natural causes, Tanya (Jones) gets a job to pay for groceries and expenses, even though she is only 17.

UPI praised Don't Tell Mom in its review for updating the original in fun and humorous ways. Director Wade Allain-Marcus told UPI he thought recasting the film with Black characters provided new creative opportunities.

Nicole Richie played Tanya's new boss, Rose. Jermaine Fowler and Miles Fowler also starred. Chuck Hayward wrote the new film.