Jason Aldean will perform a special tribute to late singer Toby Keith, who died at age 62 in February following a battle with stomach cancer.
Ashley McBryde, Randy Travis, Little Big Town, Alabama, Breland, Jordan Davis, Sara Evans, Clay Walker, Carin Leon, Dion Pride and Rozene Pride will present awards, along with actor Noah Reid, Bachelor Nation star Tyler Cameron and Thursday Night Football's Richard Sherman and Charissa Thompson.
Nominations
Luke Combs leads the nominees with eight nominations, including Entertainer of the Year, Male Artist of the Year and Album of the Year for Gettin' Old.
Megan Moroney and Morgan Wallen follow with six nominations each, while Cody Johnson, Chris Stapleton and Lainey Wilson are all up for five awards.
