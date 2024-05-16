BET has announced the nominees for the 2024 BET Awards.Drake leads this year's nominees with seven nominations, including Album of the Year for All the Dogs and Best Male Hip Hop Artist.Nicki Minaj follows with six nominations, including Album of the Year for Pink Friday 2 and Best Female Hip Hop Artist.J. Cole, Sexyy Red, SZA and and Victoria Monet each have five nominations, while 21 Savage, Beyonce, Doja Cat, Megan Thee Stallion, Tyla and Usher are all up for four awards.The 24th annual BET Awards will take place June 30 in Los Angeles and air at 8 p.m. EDT on BET.The awards show celebrates Black excellence across music, television, film, and sports.GloRilla, Latto, Muni Long, Sexyy Red, Shaboozey and Victoria Monet will perform during the ceremony.The 2024 BET Awards nominations include:Album of the Year11: 11, Chris BrownA Gift & a Curse, GunnaAmerican Dream, 21 SavageComing Home, UsherFor All the Dogs (Scary Hours Edition), DrakeJaguar II, Victoria MonetMichael, Killer MikePink Friday 2, Nicki MinajBest Female R&B\/Pop ArtistBeyonceCoco JonesDoja CatH.E.R.Muni LongSZAVictoria MonetBest Male R&B\/Pop ArtistBrent FaiyazBryson TillerBurna BoyChris BrownDrakeFridayyOctober LondonUsherBest Female Hip Hop ArtistCardi BDoja CatGloRillaIce SpiceLattoMegan Thee StallionNicki MinajSexyy RedBest Male Hip Hop Artist21 SavageBurna BoyDrakeFutureGunnaJ. ColeKendrick LamarLil WayneVideo of the Year"Agora Hills," Doja Cat"All My Life," Lil Durk featuring J. Cole"Barbie World," Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice (with Aqua)"Bongos," Cardi B. featuring Megan Thee Stallion"First Person Shooter," Drake featuring J. Cole"Good Good," Usher, Summer Walker & 21 Savage"On My Mama," Victoria Monet"Rich Baby Daddy," Drake featuring Sexyy Red & SZASee the full list of nominations here.