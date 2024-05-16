BET has announced the nominees for the 2024 BET Awards.

Drake leads this year's nominees with seven nominations, including Album of the Year for All the Dogs and Best Male Hip Hop Artist.

Nicki Minaj follows with six nominations, including Album of the Year for Pink Friday 2 and Best Female Hip Hop Artist.

J. Cole, Sexyy Red, SZA and and Victoria Monet each have five nominations, while 21 Savage, Beyonce, Doja Cat, Megan Thee Stallion, Tyla and Usher are all up for four awards.

The 24th annual BET Awards will take place June 30 in Los Angeles and air at 8 p.m. EDT on BET.

The awards show celebrates Black excellence across music, television, film, and sports.

GloRilla, Latto, Muni Long, Sexyy Red, Shaboozey and Victoria Monet will perform during the ceremony.

The 2024 BET Awards nominations include:

Album of the Year

11: 11, Chris Brown

A Gift & a Curse, Gunna

American Dream, 21 Savage

Coming Home, Usher

For All the Dogs (Scary Hours Edition), Drake

Jaguar II, Victoria Monet

Michael, Killer Mike

Pink Friday 2, Nicki Minaj

Best Female R&B/Pop Artist

Beyonce

Coco Jones

Doja Cat

H.E.R.

Muni Long

SZA

Victoria Monet

Best Male R&B/Pop Artist

Brent Faiyaz

Bryson Tiller

Burna Boy

Chris Brown

Drake

Fridayy

October London

Usher

Best Female Hip Hop Artist

Cardi B

Doja Cat

GloRilla

Ice Spice

Latto

Megan Thee Stallion

Nicki Minaj

Sexyy Red

Best Male Hip Hop Artist

21 Savage

Burna Boy

Drake

Future

Gunna

J. Cole

Kendrick Lamar

Lil Wayne

Video of the Year

"Agora Hills," Doja Cat

"All My Life," Lil Durk featuring J. Cole

"Barbie World," Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice (with Aqua)

"Bongos," Cardi B. featuring Megan Thee Stallion

"First Person Shooter," Drake featuring J. Cole

"Good Good," Usher, Summer Walker & 21 Savage

"On My Mama," Victoria Monet

"Rich Baby Daddy," Drake featuring Sexyy Red & SZA

