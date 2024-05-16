Mama June: Family Crisis will return with new episodes in June.

WE tv shared a trailer and release date for new episodes of the reality series Thursday following the death of cast member Anna "Chickadee" Cardwell.

Mama June: Family Crisis follows June "Mama June" Shannon and her daughters Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson, Lauryn "Pumpkin" Efird and Jessica Shannon. The family originally came to fame on the TLC series Toddlers & Tiaras and Here Comes Honey Boo Boo.

The show also starred Cardwell, who died at age 29 in December 2023 after being diagnosed with Stage 4 cancer. Cardwell was mom to two daughters, Kaitlyn, 11, and Kylee, 8.

In the new episodes of Mama June: Family Crisis, Anna's declining health and the battle over her two daughters threaten to tear the family apart, creating one of the biggest challenges they have ever faced. Alana questions whether she can finish her freshman year across the country in Colorado as she wants to be present and support her family during these difficult times along with boyfriend, Dralin, who faces legal troubles.

Meanwhile, Jessica and Shyann have a shocking request from Josh and Pumpkin that would shift the dynamic of the family. Rocked by lies and betrayal, June and Justin's marriage is hanging on by a thread.

"As the family faces these struggles along with uncertain futures, will the family finally unite and move forward together?" an official synopsis reads.

Mama June: Family Crisis will return June 14 at 9 p.m. EDT on WE tv, with another new episode to air June 21.