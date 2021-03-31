Jack Reynor has joined the cast of a new Amazon sci-fi thriller.

Variety reported Tuesday that Reynor, 29, will have a leading role in the series The Peripheral.

The Peripheral is based on the William Gibson novel of the same name. The series hails from Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy's Kilter Films and is created by Scott B. Smith, according to Deadline.

Reynor joins previously announced stars Chloe Grace Moretz and Gary Carr. Reynor will play Burton, a U.S. Marine Corp veteran who served with the elite Haptic Recon force.

In the book, Burton is hired for a security job that takes place in what he thinks is cyberspace. When his sister Flynne (Moretz) temporarily takes his place, she witnesses something that may have been murder.

Greg Plageman will serve as showrunner and executive produce with Nolan, Joy, Smith, director Vincenzo Natali, Athena Wickham and Steve Hoban.

Reynor is known for starring in What Richard Did and Midsommar. He most recently appeared in Cherry, a film directed by the Russo brothers, Anthony and Joe Russo.