Actor and comedian Kel Mitchell is a dad of four.

The All That star, 42, said Monday that he welcomed his fourth child, son Honor, in October.

Honor is Mitchell's second child with his wife, Asia Lee. Mitchell has a daughter, Wisdom, 3, with Lee, and a son, Lyric, 21, and a daughter, Allure, 19, from previous relationships.

Mitchell introduced baby Honor in a photo on Instagram.

"It's my Honor to introduce you to our new baby boy HONOR MITCHELL. That's right my beautiful and amazing Wife @therealasialee gave birth to him on October 23rd," Mitchell captioned the post.

"The Mitchell squad loves this new addition to our family!" he said. "God is awesome! This is answered prayer and such a precious gift! I have been smiling ear to ear. So much joy in my heart and household! Thank you Jesus!! Thank you Asia!"

All That's Kate Godfrey, actors Jason Weaver and Damon Wayans, Jr., and actress Kyla Pratt were among those to congratulate Mitchell in the comments.

"congratulations!!! so cute!! baby Ed!!" Godfrey wrote.

"Congratulations to you, your wife and the family! May God CONTINUE to bless you guys and your beautiful son!" Weaver added.

"Congrats brother. Beautiful boy," Wayans said.

Mitchell and Lee married in January 2012 and announced in May that they were expecting a baby boy. Mitchell shared a new photo with his kids on Father's Day in June.

"I love being a Father! It is such a blessing! Thank you Lord for all my children. Father of four," he wrote.

Mitchell came to fame on All That, which originally aired on Nickelodeon from 1994 to 2000. He and former co-star Kenan Thompson appeared in and executive produced a new revival of the show that premiered in June 2019.