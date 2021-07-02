Aquaman and The Stand actress Amber Heard has announced on Instagram that she is a new mom.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I'm so excited to share this news with you. Four years ago, I decided I wanted to have a child. I wanted to do it on my own terms," Heard, 35, posted Thursday.

"I now appreciate how radical it is for us as women to think about one of the most fundamental parts of our destinies in this way. I hope we arrive at a point in which it's normalized to not want a ring in order to have a crib.

"A part of me wants to uphold that my private life is none of anyone's business. I also get that the nature of my job compels me to take control of this.

"My daughter was born on April 8, 2021. Her name is Oonagh Paige Heard. She's the beginning of the rest of my life."

The message accompanied a photo of Heard snuggling with her infant. Both mother and daughter have their eyes closed.

Us Weekly and The Hollywood Reporter said the child was born via surrogate.

Heard married Pirates of the Caribbean star Johnny Depp in 2015, but they were divorced by 2017.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

Last year, Depp, 58, lost his libel case against British tabloid The Sun which used the phrase "wife beater" in reference to his relationship with Heard.

Heard and Depp have accused each other of physical and emotional abuse during their time together, and both have denied the allegations.