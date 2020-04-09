A Utah man who owns about 2,000 board games said he is taking aim at getting a Guinness World Record for his collection.

ADVERTISEMENT

David Przybyla, a professor of marketing at Utah Valley University, said he started collecting board games in 2008, after a coworker introduced him to a tile building game called Carcassonne.

"From that moment on, I was hooked; I loved it," Przybyla told KSL-TV. "From there on, I just said, 'OK, I'm going to start collecting these and playing."

Przybyla said his collection now includes about 2,000 games, but he has only actually played about 2 percent of his collection.

"So very little have actually been played," he said. "A lot of them are unopened. A lot of them are just -- I really want to play them someday, but I also have that kind of FOMO, I guess, that if I don't buy it now, I'll never be able to find it again because that's happened.

"We've got a long ways to go to play them all, but we do what we can," he said.

Przybyla said he is looking into getting a Guinness World Record for his collection. The current record of 1,531 different games was set by Jeff Bauspies of Illinois. Przybyla said he owns about 2,000 games, but some are doubles of games he already had, so the number of unique games in his collection is probably closer to 1,500.