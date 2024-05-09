South Korean boy band Seventeen is back with a new music video.

The K-pop group released a video for the song "Lalali" on Thursday.

The "Lalali" video shows the members of Seventeen's hip hop team -- S.Coups, Wonwoo, Mingyu and Vernon -- make a splash and leave a free-spirited and confident impression on people around the city.

"Lalali" is one of the four new songs that appears on Seventeen's greatest hits album, 17 is Right Here, released last week.

The album also features the new songs "Spell" and "Cheers to Youth," along with "Maestro," which Seventeen released a music video for alongside 17 is Right Here.

As a full group, Seventeen consists of S.Coups, Jeonghan, Joshua, Jun, Hoshi, Wonwoo, Woozi, DK, Mingyu, The8, Seungkwan, Vernon and Dino. The group will celebrate the ninth anniversary of its debut this month.