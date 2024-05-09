New 'Lord of the Rings' film to open in theaters in 2026
UPI News Service, 05/09/2024
Warner Bros. will release the first of its new Lord of the Rings films in 2026.
Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav announced the news during an earnings call Thursday.
The new film is in the early stages of script development and will "explore storylines yet to be told," Zaslav added.
Peter Jackson, who directed the original Lord of the Rings trilogy and The Hobbit movies, and his writing partners Fran Walsh and Philippa Boyens are producing the movie and "will be involved every step of the way," according to Zaslav.
"Lord of the Rings is one of the most successful and revered franchises in history and presents a significant opportunity for theatrical business," Zaslav added.
Warner Bros. confirmed in February 2023 that it is developing "multiple" films based on the Lord of the Rings fantasy book series by J.R.R. Tolkien.
