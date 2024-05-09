Writer-producer Bryan Fuller has exited as showrunner on Crystal Lake, a planned Friday the 13th horror prequel series for Peacock.

"Adapting classic horror is something I have some experience with. These shows require a vision that elevates and transforms, as well as delivers what audiences have come to expect, which is an ambitious and risky endeavor," Fuller wrote on Instagram Wednesday.

"It requires people to take the leap with me.When it works, as with HANNIBAL, the results can be powerful for the storytellers and the audience. I couldn't be more proud of the work my co-showrunner Jim Danger Gray and I were able to accomplish with our brilliant writing staff despite the challenges we faced," he added. "For reasons beyond our control, A24 has elected to go a different way with the material. We hope the final product will be something Friday the 13th fans all over the world will enjoy."

Peacock has released no plot details about the show, however, Fuller said when the project was announced in 2022 that he would "be exploring the camp grounds of Crystal Lake" where camper Jason Voorhees would eventually drown because counselors were partying instead of watching him.

"I discovered Friday the 13th in the pages of Famous Monsters magazine when I was 10 years old," Fuller said in a statement at the time. "I have been thinking about this story ever since."

The first film in the franchise was released in 1980. It was followed by seven sequels and a 2009 reboot.