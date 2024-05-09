Singer and This is Us alum Chrissy Metz was eliminated from The Masked Singer on Fox Wednesday night.

Metz was dressed as the "poodle moth" as she sang "Just the Way You Are," "Unwritten" and "The House That Built Me."

Other celebrity contestants to get the boot in Season 11 include Clay Aiken, Ruben Studdard, Jenifer Lewis, Kate Flannery, Joe Bastianich, Billy Bush, Sisqo, Colton Underwood, DeMarcus Ware, Charlie Wilson and Savannah Chrisley.

Kevin Hart unmasked himself in the season premiere.

This season's Masked Singer judges are Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeong and Rita Ora.