Brooke Shields and Miranda Cosgrove said their movie, Mother of the Bride, on Netflix on Thursday, reminded them of previous roles in The Blue Lagoon and iCarly, respectively.

ADVERTISEMENT

The film's wedding takes place on a island in Thailand and was filmed on location. Shields' 1980 coming-of-age film was filmed on Turtle Island, Fiji.

"Our feet were burning," Shields, 58, told UPI in a Zoom interview about the sand in Thailand. "That did remind me of being in Fiji."

Mother of the Bride has a larger cast than Blue Lagoon, which was about a boy (Christopher Atkins) and girl (Shields) stranded on a deserted island. Still, Shields said, the cast and crew of Mother of the Bride bonded in similar ways.

"None of the crew really spoke English, and all of a sudden we're thrown with this group of people living one door away from each other," Shields said. "That was very reminiscent where all of our spare time was also spent with each other."

In Mother of the Bride, Shields plays Lana, a scientist who finds out her daughter, Emma, (Cosgrove) is engaged after Emma returns from a year abroad in the U.K.

Emma develops an Instagram account, sponsored by a travel company. Cosgrove, 30, starred as a teenage Internet phenomenon on the sitcom iCarly, which recently enjoyed a three-season revival. She said Carly was more social media savvy than Emma.

"I feel like Emma would be a good employee for Carly," Cosgrove said. "Emma would probably want to help run Carly's YouTube channel or her Instagram account."

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

Emma and Lana have a lot to catch up on, but Cosgrove and Shields come from similar career backgrounds. Both entered the entertainment industry as children, Shields as a model and Cosgrove in the movie School of Rock.

Cosgrove said she found Shields "really easy to talk to and get along with." Shields said she remembered how challenging it was to be seen as an adult after debuting as a child, so she wanted to give Cosgrove the recognition she'd wished for.

Cosgrove was "the little girl that I watched with my girls on iCarly, I wanted to make sure I stayed away from that and met her as the young woman that she is and as the actor that she is," Shields said.

As a mother to two daughters, Shields said she could understand Lana's conflict about Emma's impending nuptials. Neither of Shields' daughters are married, but Shields said she could extrapolate the anxiety about such milestones.

"It's a very fraught place to be as a mom," Shields said, further joking, "It's a horror film. Mother of the Bride is a scary movie."

In actuality, Mother of the Bride is a comedy, and Shields performs a lot of the film's slapstick, falling into ponds and doing spit takes. Shields fought for one comical scene in which Lana struggles to navigate a bridesmaids dress.

"We were going into overtime and they were going to just pull it," Shields said. "I was like, 'I'll do it in one take. Give me two cameras.' I just went for it. The slide off the bed is my favorite."

Cosgrove is not married, either. However, she said the multiple takes for Mother of the Bride prepared her for a wedding day.

"We did the wedding scene 50 times, so I keep telling everyone I'm ready if I ever get married now," Cosgrove said. "I know exactly what to do. I'm fully prepared."