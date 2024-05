Special Ops: Lioness will return for a second season.

ADVERTISEMENT

Paramount+ announced in a press release Thursday that it renewed the series for Season 2.

Lioness is a spy thriller created by Taylor Sheridan (Yellowstone) and starring Zoe Saldaiħa, Nicole Kidman, Morgan Freeman and Laysla De Oliveira. Freeman will be promoted to a series regular in the new season.

The show is inspired by a real-life U.S. military program and follows Joe (Saldaiħa), a CIA agent who attempts to balance her personal and professional life as the tip of the agency's spear in the war on terror.

Season 1 premiered in July 2023 and was Paramount+'s most-watched worldwide series premiere on launch day at the time, drawing nearly six million total viewers in its first week across the service globally and a linear preview on Paramount Network.

"Our Paramount+ audience resoundingly has joined forces in support of Lioness' gripping, global story and the powerhouse performances from Zoe Saldaiħa, Laysla De Oliveira and Nicole Kidman ," Jeff Grossman, EVP, programming, Paramount+, said. "We cannot wait to see more of the heart-stopping suspense and action that Taylor Sheridan and the incredibly talented team deliver in its second season."

"Lioness captivated audiences around the world as one of the most-watched global series premieres on Paramount+ last year," Chris McCarthy, office of the CEO, Paramount Global and president & CEO, Showtime/MTV Entertainment Studios, added. "Driven by Taylor Sheridan's masterful storytelling and Nicole Kidman's and Zoe Saldaiħa's remarkable performances, season two promises to immerse audiences in yet another riveting, adrenaline-fueled journey."

Sheridan's other Paramount+ series include Tulsa King, Mayor of Kingstown, Lawmen: Bass Reeves and the Yellowstone spinoffs 1883 and 1923.