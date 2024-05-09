Paramount+ announced Thursday that production has begun on Season 2 of its Frasier revival. A video showed star Kelsey Grammer arrive on set at Paramount Studios in Los Angeles.

Grammer returns as Frasier Crane, who took a teaching position at a Boston university in the first season of the revival. Peri Gilpin guest-starred in the first season and is now slated to recur in Season 2 as Frasier's former radio co-host Roz.

James Burrows, who directed the first two episodes of the revival, will direct two more in Season 2. Burrows directed 32 episodes of the '90s Frasier series and 236 of Cheers, the comedy that introduced Frasier.

The revival introduced Jack Cutmore-Scott as Frasier's son Freddy, Jess Salgueiro as Freddy's roommate, Anders Keith as Frasier's nephew, David and Nicholas Lyndhurst and Toks Olagundoye as colleagues. All are set to return for Season 2.

The streaming service did not indicate when Season 2 will premiere. Season 1 ran from Oct. 12 to Dec. 7 and is still available to stream.