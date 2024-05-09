Amazon is teasing the new show Batman: Caped Crusader.

ADVERTISEMENT

Prime Video shared first-look photos and an August premiere date for the animated series Thursday.

Batman: Caped Crusader hails from Warner Bros. Animation, Bad Robot Productions and 6th & Idaho, with Bruce Timm, J.J. Abrams and Matt Reeves as executive producers.

The show is a reimagining of the Batman mythology from DC Comics.

Batman: Caped Crusader is set in Gotham City, where the corrupt outnumber the good, criminals run rampant and law-abiding citizens live in a constant state of fear.

"Forged in the fire of tragedy, wealthy socialite Bruce Wayne becomes something both more and less than human -- the Batman. His one-man crusade for justice attracts unexpected allies within the GCPD and City Hall, but his heroic actions spawn deadly, unforeseen ramifications," an official synopsis reads.

Character descriptions include:

Bruce Wayne, aka Batman, "a cold, remorseless avenger of evil" who devotes "every fiber of his being" to the eradication of crime.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

Selina Kyle, aka Catwoman, "a blithe and pampered heiress" whose family lost their fortune. She becomes Catwoman as "a 'fun' way to maintain her lavish lifestyle."

Dr. Harleen Quinzel, aka Harley Quinn, a brilliant psychiatrist who, as Harley Quinn, becomes "a creepy, quiet, calculating menace who secretly dispenses her twisted justice to the truly despicable among her elite clientele."

Commissioner Jim Gordon, a beat cop close to retirement, whose "unassailable character brings him into conflict with dirty cops and crooked politicians, alike."

Basil Karlo, aka Clayface, a B-movie actor with "unique" facial features who becomes disfigured after using an experimental serum that promised to change his face. His disfigurement "ruptures the last of his sanity -- creating the tragic, vengeance seeking villain, Clayface."

Batman: Caped Crusader will consist of 10 episodes, all of which will premiere Aug. 1 on Prime Video.