A Georgia driver and her brother were shocked when an airborne turtle crashed through the windshield while they were on a highway.

Latonya Lark said she was driving on the Harry S. Truman Parkway in Savannah when the turtle broke through the windshield and ended up embedded in the glass right in front of her passenger, brother Kevin Grant.

"I saw out of the corner of my eye what I thought was a brick," Lark told CNN.

"I told my brother, 'Oh my God there's a brick flying across the highway.' No sooner than I said that, it impacted my vehicle. It scared me so bad, it sounded like a bomb went off and glass went all over my brother."

The pair said it was lucky the turtle ended up embedded in the windshield, as it could have caused serious injury or worse if it had struck Grant in the face.

Grant was treated for minor cuts from the broken glass and the turtle was taken to Savannah Animal Care, where Lark said she later learned it had died from blood loss.

"We're so grateful because this could have been fatal," she said. "But the really sad part is that the turtle died. That was really upsetting."

Police said they do not know how the turtle ended up flying through the air.

Lark and Grant said they suspect it was thrown into the air by a strike from another vehicle.