A Massachusetts police department shared video of an officer coming to the rescue of a skunk with its head stuck inside a cup.

The Tewksbury Police Department said Officer Eric Hanley spotted the skunk running in circles in a parking lot with the McDonald's cup stuck over its head.

The department posted a video to Facebook showing Hanley chasing the skunk and making multiple attempts to pull the cup from the animal's head without being sprayed by the animal's smelly defense mechanism.

"He was able to safely and quickly rescue the skunk from his predicament without injury.. or any unpleasant odors," the department said.