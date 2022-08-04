Leslie Grace says she still feels 'blessed' after 'Batgirl' cancellation
UPI News Service, 08/04/2022
Actress and singer Leslie Grace is staying positive following the cancellation of her DC Comics movie, Batgirl.
"I feel blessed to have worked among absolute greats and forged relationships for a lifetime in the process! To every Batgirl fan - THANK YOU for the love and belief, allowing me to take on the cape and become, as Babs said best, "my own damn hero!" #Batgirl for life!" Grace tweeted Wednesday.
She added: "Querida familia! On the heels of the recent news about our movie "Batgirl," I am proud of the love, hard work and intention all of our incredible cast and tireless crew put into this film over 7 months in Scotland."
Media reports earlier this week said the movie, which starred Grace as the titular heroine, had been shelved by Warner Bros., following a change in studio heads and release strategies, as well as poor test screenings of the film.
