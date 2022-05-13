Kendrick Lamar on Friday released his fifth studio album, titled Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers.

The album contains 18 tracks across two discs. Disc one is referred to as Big Steppers with disc two known as Mr. Morale.

Summer Walker, Ghostface Killah, Kodak Black, Sampha, Baby Keem, Beth Gibbons of Portishead and Taylour Paige make guest appearances.

Lamar's new song "The Heart Part 5," which came with a music video that featured the rapper's face morphing into OJ Simpson, Kanye West, Jussie Smollett, the late Kobe Bryant, Will Smith and the late Nipsey Hussle, does not appear on the album.

Lamar appears on the cover wearing a crown of thorns and is holding a young child. A woman holding a baby is also pictured in the background. Lamar additionally has a gun tucked into the back of his pants.

Fans can stream the album through Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, Deezer, Pandora, Tidal, Soundcloud, Audiomack and YouTube.

Lamar last released the album Damn in April 2017 and curated the soundtrack for Marvel's Black Panther, which was released in February 2018.