Those born on this date are under the sign of Pisces.They include:-- French painter Pierre-Auguste Renoir in 1841-- Italian operatic tenor Enrico Caruso in 1873-- U.S. statesman John Foster Dulles in 1888-- Actor Herbert "Zeppo" Marx in 1901-- British writer Anthony Burgess in 1917-- Tennis Hall of Fame member Bobby Riggs in 1918-- Producer\/writer Larry Gelbart in 1928-- Talk show host Sally Jessy Raphael in 1935 (age 86)-- Actor Tom Courtenay in 1937 (age 84)-- Actor Diane Baker in 1938 (age 83)-- Former Beatle George Harrison in 1943-- Wrestler Ric Flair in 1949 (age 72)-- Director Neil Jordan in 1950 (age 71)-- Sportscaster James Brown in 1951 (age 0)-- Comedian Carrot Top, born Scott Thompson, in 1965 (age 56)-- Actor Tea Leoni in 1966 (age 55)-- Actor Sean Astin in 1971 (age 50)-- Actor Anson Mount in 1973 (age 48)-- Actor Chelsea Handler in 1975 (age 46)-- Actor Rashida Jones in 1976 (age 45)-- Actor James Phelps in 1986 (age 35)-- Actor Oliver Phelps in 1986 (age 35)-- Actor Jameela Jamil in 1986 (age 35)-- Actor Isabelle Fuhrman in 1997 (age 24)-- Actor Noah Jupe in 2005 (age 16)