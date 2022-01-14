CNCO is back with new music.

The Latino boy band released a single and music video for the song "Party, Humo y Alcohol" on Thursday.

The "Party, Humo y Alcohol" video shows the members of CNCO sing and dance as three women pose and dance onstage.

The song's electronic beats marks a departure from the group's reggaeton sound.

In an interview with People, CNCO said "Party, Humo y Alcohol" marks the beginning of a "new era" in the group's music.

"We're about to enter a new era of CNCO and I think you'll like it a lot," member Zabdiel De Jesus said.

Richard Camacho added that the song is meant to empower women.

"They'll feel a different vibe from us. I think with this one, we reached a new area," the singer said. "It's going to be very cool for them to feel empowered, feel like this song is for them. Especially if they're going through a heartbreak and they don't know how to get out of it. We're telling them to be yourself and just go enjoy yourself and embracing their presence as a woman."

CNCO will release its third studio album, Deji Vu, on Feb. 5.

CNCO consists of De Jesus, Camacho, Erick Brian Colon and Christopher Velez. Joel Pimentel left the group in 2021.