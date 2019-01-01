Show Updates
Disney/Christopher Willard
Joan Vassos shares how she and Chock Chapple are really doing after a year of long distance
The Golden Bachelorette
star
Joan Vassos
has opened up about the current status of her relationship with
Chock Chapple
after navigating one year of long distance.
Ray J says he only has months to live -- "My health is not okay"
William Ray "
Ray J
" Norwood Jr. has announced that he has serious heart issues and may not live much longer.
Whitney Leavitt teases behind-the-scenes 'Dancing with the Stars' footage will air on 'Mormon Wives'
Whitney Leavitt has teased that fans are going to see some of her
Dancing with the Stars
journey on the upcoming season of
The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives
.
'America's Culinary Cup's cast of chefs announced by CBS
America's Culinary Cup's
talented chef contestants have been revealed.
'Bachelor in Paradise's Kat Izzo says she was the one who ended Dale Moss relationship -- He's "so fake!"
Bachelor in Paradise
alum
Katherine "Kat" Izzo
has finally revealed why exactly her relationship with
Dale Moss
ended.
'Survivor 50's initial tribes of castaways revealed by CBS
Survivor 50's
initial tribal breakdowns have been revealed.
'Love Is Blind' Season 10 cast and release schedule announced by Netflix
Love Is Blind
has unveiled its singles and episode-drop schedule for its upcoming tenth season.
Gretchen Rossi not returning for 'The Real Housewives of Orange County' Season 20
Gretchen Rossi is reportedly leaving
The Real Housewives of Orange County
again.
'Bachelor in Paradise' alum Kat Izzo reveals the first big "crack" in Dale Moss relationship
Bachelor in Paradise
alum
Katherine "Kat" Izzo
has revealed a big red flag she ignored in her relationship with
Dale Moss
.
'The Bachelor' alum Sydney Gordon announces engagement to Nathan Nel
The Bachelor
alum
Sydney Gordon
has announced she's engaged.
Bachelor Nation's Dale Moss and Kelley Flanagan continue fueling dating rumors
Bachelor Nation's
Dale Moss
and
Kelley Flanagan
have continued to fuel dating rumors with another flirty video on social media.
'The Bachelor' alum Lea Cayanan and boyfriend Ricky take next step in their relationship
The Bachelor
alum
Lea Cayanan
and her new boyfriend Ricky have taken their relationship to the next level.
'Bachelor in Paradise's Kat Izzo confirms split from Dale Moss, details what went wrong
The Bachelor
alum
Katherine "Kat" Izzo
has confirmed her split from
Dale Moss
and revealed the issues that led to their breakup.
'The Bachelorette' alum Ali Fedotowsky shares "unsettling" update on husband Kevin Manno's cancer
The Bachelorette
alum
Ali Fedotowsky
has shared an "unsettling" update on her husband Kevin Manno's thyroid cancer.
'90 Day Fiance: The Other Way' Tell All: Chloe has a sugardaddy, Manon threatens divorce, Matthew shares dating update
90 Day Fiance: The Other Way's
Tell All featured Chloe admitting she has a sugardaddy and that she had sex with Johny after their split, Manon threatening Anthony with divorce after feeling "humiliated" onstage, and Matthew sharing a dating update during Part 1 that aired Monday night on TLC.
'Jersey Shore' alum Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi terrified she may have cervical cancer
Jersey Shore
alum
Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi
has opened up about a cervical cancer scare and how she's scheduled to have a big procedure.
Lisa Rinna addresses her "stalker" jab at 'The Traitors' co-star Colton Underwood
Lisa Rinna
has responded to backlash over her "stalker" comment about
Colton Underwood
, her fellow Season 4
The Traitors
cast member.
Former 'The Bachelorette' star Emily Maynard has become a grandmother
The Bachelorette
alum
Emily Maynard
has become a grandmother, as her daughter Josephine Riddick "Ricki" Hendrick has welcomed a baby into the world.
'Survivor' and 'The Amazing Race' renewed by CBS for 2026-2027 season
Survivor
and
The Amazing Race
aren't going anywhere any time soon.
'90 Day Fiance': Sheena confesses to lying, Birkan admits he's a gambler, Anna cries over Jovon
90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days
featured Sheena confessing her lies, Rick and Birkan keeping major secrets from their partners, Anna demanding romance from Jovon, and Rick "getting thrown into the lion's den" during the Season 8 episode that aired Sunday night on TLC.
'The Golden Bachelor' star Mel Owens: I actually felt "big relief" when Cindy Cullers quit
The Golden Bachelor
star Mel Owens has confessed he actually felt "big relief" when Cindy Angelcyk Cullers quit his season.
Dakota Mortensen discusses what the Mormon church thinks about Taylor Frankie Paul on 'The Bachelorette'
Dakota Mortensen has shared how he believes the Mormon church views
The Bachelorette
now that Taylor Frankie Paul is set to star on the upcoming season.
Rachel Recchia and Charity Lawson spill behind-the-scenes 'The Bachelorette' secrets
Rachel Recchia
and
Charity Lawson
have spilled behind-the-scenes secrets about their respective
The Bachelorette
seasons.
'Married at First Sight' alum Erik Lake and wife Logen Lake welcome first child
Married at First Sight
alum
Erik Lake
and wife Logen Lake have taken their relationship to new heights by becoming parents.
'The Bachelor' alum Kelsey Anderson shares new wedding details -- I'm "stressed out!"
The Bachelor
alum
Kelsey Anderson
has opened up about wedding planning as she and fiance
Joey Graziadei
prepare for their 2027 wedding.
'The Bachelor' alum Sydney Lotuaco expecting second child
The Bachelor
alum
Sydney Lotuaco
has announced she's pregnant with her second child.
'Mormon Wives' trailer hints Taylor Frankie Paul could be "a pregnant Bachelorette"
The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives'
Season 4 trailer has hinted Taylor Frankie Paul could be a "pregnant Bachelorette."
Charity Lawson almost pulled "a Kaitlyn Bristowe" with Dotun Olubeko on 'The Bachelorette'
The Bachelorette
alum
Charity Lawson
has opened up about how she almost pulled "a
Kaitlyn Bristowe
" by taking
Dotun Olubeko
back to her hotel room at the end of a one-on-one date.
'The Golden Bachelor's Peg Munson slams Cindy Cullers' "inappropriate" behavior
The Golden Bachelor's
Season 2 winner, Peg Munson, has slammed Mel Owens' runner-up, Cindy Angelcyk Cullers, for her "inappropriate" podcast comments.
Michael Rapaport responds to backlash over Colton Underwood comments on 'The Traitors'
Michael Rapaport
has addressed backlash over his controversial
The Traitor
remarks about former
The Bachelor
star
Colton Underwood
.
Dakota Mortensen teases he's in a new relationship after Taylor Frankie Paul split
The Bachelorette
star Taylor Frankie Paul's ex-boyfriend Dakota Mortensen has teased he's in a serious relationship with someone new.
'Married at First Sight' alum Miguel Santiago welcomes a baby with fiancee
Married at First Sight
alum Miguel Santiago and his fiancee Lindsay Paige have welcomed their first child together.
'The Golden Bachelor' star Mel Owens slams Cindy Cullers for talking "nonsense"
The Golden Bachelor
star Mel Owens has criticized Cindy Angelcyk Cullers for wanting to get engaged at the end of Season 2, suggesting that she needs to grow up.
Alix Earle to star in new Netflix reality series with her "chaotic modern family"
Alix Earle has landed a reality TV show featuring her "chaotic modern family" and famous friends on Netflix.
'Married at First Sight' Season 13 alum Brett Layton has re-married
Married at First Sight
alum Brett Layton has officially tied the knot with her fiance Ryan Farr.
'The Golden Bachelor' alum Faith Martin almost objected at Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist's wedding
The Golden Bachelor
alum
Faith Martin
has revealed she nearly objected at
Gerry Turner
and
Theresa Nist
's live televised wedding.
'Bringing Up Bates' alum Katie Bates breaks silence on husband Travis Clark's affair
Bringing Up Bates
alum Katie Bates has spoken out about her husband Travis Clark and the future of their relationship after he confessed to infidelity.
'Married at First Sight' alum Molly Duff welcomes first child with fiance
Married at First Sight
alum
Molly Duff
has welcomed her first child with her fiance.
'90 Day Fiance: The Other Way': Madelein and Luke marry, Dylan accuses Pattiya of prostitution, Johny calls Chloe worthless
90 Day Fiance: The Other Way
featured Madelein and Luke getting married, Dylan accusing Pattiya of prostitution, Johny and Chloe lashing out at each other, and Sumit yelling at Jenny for being ungrateful during the Season 7 finale that aired Monday night on TLC.
Charity Lawson has "mixed feelings" about Taylor Frankie Paul starring on 'The Bachelorette'
Charity Lawson
has shared how she really feels about Taylor Frankie Paul starring on the upcoming season of
The Bachelorette
.
'Summer House' couple Kyle Cooke and Amanda Batula split after four years of marriage
Summer House
couple Kyle Cooke and Amanda Batula have announced they've decided to end their marriage after months of trying to work through their issues.
'Survivor' announces grand prize for Season 50 nationwide hidden Immunity Idol search
Survivor
has announced the grand prize of the "Survivor 50 Challenge."
'Bringing Up Bates' alum Katie Bates' husband Travis Clark reveals he had an affair
Bringing Up Bates
alum Katie Bates' husband, Travis Clark, has confessed to cheating on his wife and causing "damage" to his family.
'The Bachelorette' alum Katie Thurston shares major cancer update
The Bachelorette
alum
Katie Thurston
has shared a health update with fans almost a year after her breast cancer diagnosis.
'90 Day Fiance': Lisa and Daniel fight, Forrest catches Sheena in a big lie, Birkan gives Laura an ultimatum
90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days
featured Lisa and Daniel fighting shortly after having sex, Forrest catching Sheena in a big lie, Birkan giving Laura an ultimatum, and Rick refusing to be Trisha's "sugardaddy," and during the Season 8 episode that aired Sunday night on TLC.
