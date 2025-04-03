Universal Pictures released a trailer for upcoming sequel M3GAN 2.0, which finds the titular artificial intelligence facing off against a potentially even deadlier robot foe.

The trailer finds inventor Gemma ( Allison Williams ) and her niece, Cady (Violet McGraw), forced to resurrect the murderous robot M3GAN (Amie Donald and Jenna Davis) to protect them from a rogue AI assassin named Amelia (Ivanna Sakhno).

"I want to be stronger, faster -- and while you're at it, make me taller," M3GAN says.

The film, from returning director Gerard Johnstone, takes place two years after the events of the first movie.

M3GAN 2.0 also stars Brian Jordan Alvarez, Jen Van Epps, Aristotle Athari, Timm Sharp and Jemaine Clement.

The film is scheduled for release in theaters June 27.