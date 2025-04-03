Paramount released a teaser for its Naked Gun revival on Thursday. The film is in theaters August 1.

ADVERTISEMENT

Liam Neeson stars as Frank Drebin, Jr. He acknowledges Leslie Nielsen's original character, paying tribute to Nielsen's photo on the wall.

The sons of George Kennedy's and other's characters follow. When it gets to Nordberg, played by O.J. Simpson in the original films, his son looks in the camera and shakes his head.

The Naked Gun 33 â…“ came out in March 1994, just months before Simpson led police on a Ford Bronco chase after the murder of Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman. Simpson was found not guilty of the murders.

Lonely Island's Akiva Schaffer directs the legacy sequel. The self-referential bit demonstrates more of the Pop Star/Hot Rod humor than the original's Zucker/Abrahams/Zucker style.

The Zucker Brothers and Jim Abrahams created a parody style with Kentucky Fried Movie and Airplane! that continued with Top Secret! and the Naked Gun films.

In the teaser, Neesom uses modern visual effects to disguise himself as a little girl to foil a bank robbery, stabbing robbers with a lollipop. The scene has roots in the original Naked Gun's introduction in which Nielsen beat up actors portraying Mikhail Gorbachev, Muammar Gaddafi and other global antagonists.

The Naked Gun also stars Pamela Anderson, Paul Walter Hauser, Danny Huston, Liza Koshy, Cody Rhodes and Busta Rhymes. Schaffer co-wrote with Dan Gregor and Doug Mand.