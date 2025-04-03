In a new trailer for The Accountant 2, Ben Affleck plays a socially-awkward mastermind who joins his brother, portrayed by Jon Bernthal, to unravel a conspiracy.

Affleck, 52, and Bernthal, 48, reunite to reprise Christian and Brax Wolff in the upcoming film, which arrives in theaters April 25.

The preview released Thursday shows Christian attending an apparent speed-dating event, where he initially bonds with a woman over camping.

"I thought I saw an airstream in one of your photos?" she says.

"Yes! That's my home," he responds. "That's where I live.

"Oh, permanently?"

"Well, as long as I'm alive," he says. "Eventually this body will be a corpse."

Whatever his struggles in the dating scene, Christian is highly skilled at problem solving, and he joins Marybeth Medina, portrayed by Cythia Addai-Robinson, who works for the U.S. Treasury to "help finish the job" that a murdered man had began.

The first movie arrived in 2016.

The sequel will also star Daniella Pineda, Allison Robertson and J.K. Simmons.