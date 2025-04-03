"Phineas and Ferb follows the inventive stepbrothers as they tackle another 104 days of summer. Candace is more determined than ever to finally bust her little brothers," an official synopsis reads. "While their pet platypus, Perry, continues to lead a double life as the suave 'Agent P,' whose sole mission is to thwart Dr. Doofenshmirtz from taking over the Tri-State Area."
The show will arrive on Disney+ the day after it lands on Disney Channel.
Copyright 2025 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI's prior written consent.