Deborah Norville announced on Thursday that she will no longer anchor Inside Edition after three decades on the job.

"It has been an honor and a privilege to be here at Inside for all these years. A milestone like this is a time for reflection and on reflection I've decided that now is the time for me to move on from Inside Edition," she said on the show.

Norville's executive producer, Charles Lachman credited the show's success to her "powerful presence" since her arrival in 1995.

"She has made a lasting impact on the show, and I'm excited to follow along as she builds upon her outstanding broadcast legacy in her next chapter," he said.

Norville said she turned down an offer to continue in the role.

"There are things I'd like to do and places I want do them that continuing here don't permit, so at the end of this season, I will be moving on," she said. "I've got some exciting things in the works, and I'll talk about that later, but what I want to say right now is what a privilege it has been to lead Inside Edition for all of these years, to work with the incredibly talented team here, and to be invited into your homes every day. It's an honor I don't take lightly."