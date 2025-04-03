Production is underway in Texas on Season 2 of Bill Bob Thornton's contemporary drama, Landman, Paramount+ announced.
The streaming service shared a photo Wednesday of Thornton dressed as his character Tommy, a crisis manager for an independent oil company, holding a script, which reads "Landman Episode 201" on the cover page.
