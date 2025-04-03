Rapper and actor Method Man -- dressed as a muffin -- was eliminated on The Masked Singer on Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Grammy winner performed "Poison" by Bell Biv DeVoe on the "boy band" night of the FOX singing competition.

Previous celebrities eliminated in Season 13 include Candace Cameron Bure, James Van Der Beek, Flavor Flav, Scheana Shay, Aubrey O'Day, Oscar De La Hoya and Cedric the Entertainer.

Nick Cannon is the host of the show, while Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Rita Ora and Robin Thicke serve as the judges.