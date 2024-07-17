It was a not-so-sweet, not-so-savory situation Wednesday morning on an Interstate 440 ramp in Raleigh, N.C., when an overturned truck spilled thousands of gallons of steak sauce.

Police said the tractor-trailer overturned about 1:45 a.m. on the ramp from Wade Avenue to I-440 and lost its load of steak sauce and teriyaki marinade gallon bottles into the roadway.

The driver was not injured, but the spilled cargo left a sticky mess that required several hours to clean up, officials said.

Morning commute drivers were advised to find alternate routes while crews worked to clear the truck and its saucy spill from the roadway.