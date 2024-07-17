A Florida man was caught on video running through a fire station in Jacksonville and catching an alligator taking shelter under a truck.

Mike Dragich, a licensed alligator trapper, said he was called to the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue station because the 8-foot alligator had been living in a pond next to the station and was preventing city workers from checking a meter.

Dragich, aka the Blue Collar Brawler on social media, ended up pursuing the gator through the station and pulling it out from its hiding place under a fire truck.

He wrestled with the reptile and held its snout shut with his bare hands until a firefighter could secure it with tape.