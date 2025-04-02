Disney+ is previewing Season 3 of its animated shorts anthology series, Star Wars: Tales of the Underworld, which arrives on the streamer May 4, also known as Star Wars Day.

"I was Count Dooku's lead assassin," says Asajj Ventress (Nika Futterman) in a trailer released Wednesday. "I don't want that life anymore."

"She's given a new chance at life and must go on the run with an unexpected new ally," an official synopsis reads.

Meanwhile, Cad Bane (Corey Burton) is confronting his past.

"In the new trailer for the series, fans get a glimpse at how Ventress and Bane are surviving in the shadow of the Empire," the press release states.

The voice cast also includes Artt Butler, Lane Factor, AJ LoCascio, Clare Grant, Dawn-Lyen Gardner and Eric Lopez.