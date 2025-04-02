Filming for Prime Video's Legally Blonde prequel series, Elle, has officially begun, with Lexi Minetree starring as a younger Elle Woods.

Reese Witherspoon , who portrayed Elle in the original 2001 film and serves as an executive producer on the show, posted the update on Instagram Wednesday.

"Harvard was hard. High school was harder," she wrote in her post. "Our new series, Elle, is now in production!"

The post also includes a photograph of Minetree smiling as she talks on the phone.

Minetree posted a video that shows her meeting Witherspoon in person.

"Your audition tape was amazing as we talked about," Witherspoon says in the clip. "We had to make a really hard decision the other day and we wanted to tell you in person because you've just worked really hard and we just wanted to tell you that you don't have to audition anymore because you got the part."

Minetree immediately started tearing up before asking if she could hug Witherspoon, and together they called Minetree's mom to share the news.

"Lexi! You are so talented! I am so excited to share this role of a lifetime with you," Witherspoon commented on the post.

The series does not yet have a release date.