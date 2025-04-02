The ATX TV Festival in Texas announced new additions to this year's lineup, including Late Night host Seth Meyers and a panel featuring Star Wars: Andor creator Tony Gilroy.

ADVERTISEMENT

The festival, which runs May 29 through June 1 in Austin, will open with a panel titled "Late Nights, Day Drinking, and Closer Looks with Seth Meyers ." The panel will feature Meyers giving insights into the behind-the-scenes process of making his NBC series Late Night with Seth Meyers

An Andor panel was also announced with creator/executive producer Tony Gilroy and writer Beau Willimon in "a discussion about constructing the complex world of Andor, exploring new and darker corners of the Star Wars storytelling universe and bringing Cassian's story full circle."

Other freshly-announced panels include Mark Duplass discussing his series The Long Long Night, Carrie Preston talking about her series Elsbeth, Jane Seymour leading a panel about Acorn TV's Harry Wild and Art Detectives and a panel with the cast of Fox's Animal Control, including Joel McHale, Grace Palmer and Michael Rowland.

Previously announced events include a Leftovers cast reunion, a Mad Men retrospective with Jon Hamm and the Achievement in Television eXcellence Award being presented to Christine Baranski.