The MTV Video Music Awards are set to air Sept. 7 on CBS, marking the first time the network will broadcast the show.

MTV announced the change Thursday, adding that the ceremony will also air on MTV and stream on Paramount+.

The ceremony includes performances and celebrates the year's top music videos.

In 2024, Taylor Swift was crowned Artist of the Year while Chappell Roan was honored as the Best New Artist.

The VMAs will air at 8 p.m. EST. Nominations will be announced at a later date.